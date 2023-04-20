Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

United States President Joseph R. Biden spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to discuss the issue of Taiwan, support for Ukraine, and sanctions against Russia, according to the White House.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission. […] They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. President Biden and President von der Leyen also reiterated the commitment of the United States and the European Union to ensure that Ukraine has the economic and security assistance it needs and to continuing to work closely together to impose costs on the Kremlin for Russia's aggression," it said.

The two leaders discussed President von der Leyen's recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices.

The leaders also discussed ongoing joint efforts to accelerate the transition to clean energy economies.