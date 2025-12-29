Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.

"First and foremost, we discussed the outcomes of the meeting with President Trump and his team in Florida. I informed him about the main emphases and key issues raised. Thank you, Friedrich, for your advice and for the constant coordination. Of course, we also discussed today’s Russian fake, which Moscow is using to try to undermine diplomacy and justify dragging out the war," Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

He emphasized that Putin needs to get used to the idea that he must end the war, the strikes, and the bloodshed.

"Ukraine is doing everything to achieve peace. Russia must stop inventing ways to wage war and start thinking about how to restore security. Ukraine has put forward all the proposals," the president stressed.