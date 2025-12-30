Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 30.12.2025

Draft national program to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with EU law gets approval

2 min read
Draft national program to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with EU law gets approval

The interdepartmental working group on ensuring the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law has approved the draft National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to European Union Law (EU acquis).

"The National Program is a comprehensive strategic document that defines Ukraine’s systematic approach to fulfilling all obligations within the EU accession negotiation process and harmonizing national legislation with EU law. It organizes the results of the screening process into a concrete nationwide action plan. The program is structured according to the negotiation Clusters and Chapters and contains a complete list of EU legal acts to be implemented into Ukrainian legislation," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine stated.

It was also noted that the roadmaps on the rule of law, public administration reform, and the functioning of democratic institutions, as well as the Action Plan for the Protection of the Rights of Persons Belonging to National Minorities of Ukraine, are important components of the National Program.

According to the report, the draft National Program contains over 2,800 tasks, which will implement more than 1,600 EU legal acts – compiled into a single document of over one thousand pages.

"Reporting, monitoring, and evaluating the effectiveness of measures provided for in the National Program will be carried out through the information system for monitoring the fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations in the field of European integration, Accession Pulse. The system will ensure transparency, regular progress control, and coordination of actions among all involved authorities," the statement said.

It was noted that the next step will be the review and approval of the National Program by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which is expected by mid-January.

Tags: #adaptation #legislation #eu

MORE ABOUT

16:51 30.12.2025
EU and Canadian leaders hold regular consultations on support for Ukraine

EU and Canadian leaders hold regular consultations on support for Ukraine

14:23 27.12.2025
Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

20:35 23.12.2025
Dpty Minister of Development Derkach to head delegation to committee on common aviation space with EU – decree

Dpty Minister of Development Derkach to head delegation to committee on common aviation space with EU – decree

18:32 19.12.2025
Ukrainian govt approves negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5

Ukrainian govt approves negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5

15:05 19.12.2025
EU decision on EUR 90 bln is victory for Ukraine — Zelensky

EU decision on EUR 90 bln is victory for Ukraine — Zelensky

12:43 19.12.2025
Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia not to be involved in implementing EU summit decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 bln loan from EU budget

Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia not to be involved in implementing EU summit decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 bln loan from EU budget

11:31 19.12.2025
European Union ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine – EU summit

European Union ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine – EU summit

11:21 19.12.2025
Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

09:25 19.12.2025
EU to increase pressure on Russia, 20th package of sanctions to be adopted in early 2026 – EU summit

EU to increase pressure on Russia, 20th package of sanctions to be adopted in early 2026 – EU summit

19:22 18.12.2025
EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: No word from India or UAE condemning Russian strikes on Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy: Russia does not want referendum, to find constant excuses to avoid ceasefire

LATEST

Chief Turkish Ombudsman confirms transfer to Russia of lists of missing persons, seriously injured POWs – Lubinets

French Armed Forces start to call Ukrainian capital Kyiv in French instead of Kiev

Russia strikes Black Sea port for second time in day – USPA

Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: No word from India or UAE condemning Russian strikes on Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy: Russia does not want referendum, to find constant excuses to avoid ceasefire

UAE's EDGE defense group may buy 30% of Ukrainian manufacturer of UAVs, missiles Fire Point – media

URCS implements rehabilitation program in Lviv region

AD
AD