Draft national program to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with EU law gets approval

The interdepartmental working group on ensuring the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law has approved the draft National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to European Union Law (EU acquis).

"The National Program is a comprehensive strategic document that defines Ukraine’s systematic approach to fulfilling all obligations within the EU accession negotiation process and harmonizing national legislation with EU law. It organizes the results of the screening process into a concrete nationwide action plan. The program is structured according to the negotiation Clusters and Chapters and contains a complete list of EU legal acts to be implemented into Ukrainian legislation," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine stated.

It was also noted that the roadmaps on the rule of law, public administration reform, and the functioning of democratic institutions, as well as the Action Plan for the Protection of the Rights of Persons Belonging to National Minorities of Ukraine, are important components of the National Program.

According to the report, the draft National Program contains over 2,800 tasks, which will implement more than 1,600 EU legal acts – compiled into a single document of over one thousand pages.

"Reporting, monitoring, and evaluating the effectiveness of measures provided for in the National Program will be carried out through the information system for monitoring the fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations in the field of European integration, Accession Pulse. The system will ensure transparency, regular progress control, and coordination of actions among all involved authorities," the statement said.

It was noted that the next step will be the review and approval of the National Program by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which is expected by mid-January.