16:51 30.12.2025

EU and Canadian leaders hold regular consultations on support for Ukraine

The leaders of the European Union and Canada held discussions on support for Ukraine, its security and reconstruction, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today we had a fruitful discussion with European leaders on our support for Ukraine, its security and reconstruction. Ultimately, the prosperity of a free Ukrainian state depends on its accession to the EU. This is also an important security guarantee. EU accession benefits not only the countries joining, but also the whole of Europe, as evidenced by successive waves of enlargement," she said on X on Tuesday.

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the consultations were about advancing the peace process in Ukraine.

"Today we held regular consultations with our European and Canadian partners within the Berlin format. We are moving the peace process forward. Now everyone, including Russia, is required to be transparent and honest," he said on X.

European Council President António Costa thanked Merz for convening a coordination meeting of leaders to assess the latest developments in the peace talks. "We are united in our determination to intensify efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace," he wrote.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, following a conversation with European leaders and partners on Ukraine, peace efforts and security guarantees, stressed that ensuring Ukraine's security "both in the near and long term is crucial for achieving a good peace."

"This work is moving forward slowly, and now Russia must demonstrate with its actions whether it is ready to seriously contribute to ending the war," he said.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said the meeting was useful for "consolidating a common assessment of the overall situation."

"I thank Chancellor Merz for organizing a telephone conference with a group of European leaders on the peace process in Ukraine. It was very useful for consolidating our common assessment of the overall situation. We will continue to cooperate with our Ukrainian and American friends in the coming days and weeks," he wrote.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also said that he had spoken with European leaders in the Berlin Group about all the latest developments and upcoming negotiations between Europe, the United States and Ukraine.

"Our work to provide reliable security guarantees continues uninterrupted. All efforts are focused on achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. The Coalition of the Willing will meet again next week," the Dutch Prime Minister stressed.

