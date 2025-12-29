European leaders welcome progress in Ukraine peace talks after Zelenskyy-Trump call

European leaders have positively assessed the results of the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump and the subsequent telephone conversation with the participation of European leaders, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and increase pressure on Russia.

After the closed part of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA), Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump held a video conference with European leaders. The list of participants was announced by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, noting that the conversation was joined by the Presidents of France Emmanuel Macron, Poland Karol Nawrocki, Prime Ministers of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Italy Giorgi Maloni, Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "The call lasted more than an hour. We discussed specific steps to end the war. We are all working towards a just and lasting peace," Stubb wrote on the social network X.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, according to the Office of the President, during the video conference emphasized the US President's firm commitment to the peace process and stressed that since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport has served as a hub for over 90% of aid to Ukraine.

"Poland's position during the signing of the peace agreement will be crucial. Today's conversation demonstrates that all agreements on peace and security in the region must be reached between all interested parties. The determination of the American side and the unity of the position of European countries provide a real chance to end the war caused by the Russian Federation," the message says.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported on the positive results of the conversation. "There has been good progress, which we welcome. Europe stands ready to continue working with Ukraine and our American partners to consolidate this progress. Ironclad security guarantees from day one are paramount to these efforts," she said.

Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin also welcomed the progress. "I welcome the progress in the peace talks in Ukraine that Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy discussed tonight in Florida. I strongly hope that this will be built on in the future to ensure a ceasefire," he wrote.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that positive signals from the United States must be confirmed by actions from Russia. "Now Russia must show that they really want to stop this war and that they want to seriously negotiate a just and lasting peace. The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," he on X following the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Mar-a-Lago.

The foreign ministers of European countries also confirmed their support for Ukraine. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, David van Wiel, reported on further steps at the peace talks in Miami and stressed the need to increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

"The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and for a lasting peace. We must continue to increase pressure on Russia to end its war," he noted.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky called the results of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump optimistic. "Ukraine wants peace. Russia has been waging a war of aggression for over 1,400 days. We must force Putin to peace with the help of economic sanctions and the power of Ukrainian defense," he said.