15:32 15.04.2023

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of April 15 on the introduction of personal special economic or other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Decree No. 228/2023 imposes sanctions against 82 Russian sports figures, including Olympic champions.

Decree No. 227/2023 imposes sanctions against 351 individuals and 241 legal entities.

