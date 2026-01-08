Trump 'greenlights' bipartisan Russia sanctions bill - Senator Graham

Photo: https://nypost.com/

US President Donald Trump has "greenlit" a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill, US Senator Lindsey Graham said.

"After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others," he wrote on the social network X.

Graham believes that "this will be timely as Ukraine makes concessions for peace, and Putin only talks while continuing to kill innocents."

According to Graham, this bill will allow Trump to punish those countries that buy cheap Russian oil that fuels Putin’s war machine.

Also, according to the senator, the bill will give Trump enormous leverage against countries such as China, India and Brazil to encourage them to stop buying cheap Russian oil that provides funding for Putin’s bloodshed against Ukraine.

"I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week," he said.