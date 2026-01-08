Stefanchuk hopes for speedy adoption of US sanctions bill against Russia

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said that he hopes that the bill by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal on sanctions against the Russian Federation will become law as soon as possible.

"Thank you, Senator @LindseyGrahamSC, to you personally and Senator @SenBlumenthal, as well as to everyone else who contributed to this bill. I appreciate our interparliamentary cooperation," he wrote on the social network X.

Stefanchuk hopes that with such strong bipartisan support, this bill will become law as soon as possible.

As reported, US President Donald Trump has "given the green light" to a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia, US Senator Lindsey Graham said.