Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:27 08.01.2026

Stefanchuk hopes for speedy adoption of US sanctions bill against Russia

1 min read
Stefanchuk hopes for speedy adoption of US sanctions bill against Russia

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said that he hopes that the bill by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal on sanctions against the Russian Federation will become law as soon as possible.

"Thank you, Senator @LindseyGrahamSC, to you personally and Senator @SenBlumenthal, as well as to everyone else who contributed to this bill. I appreciate our interparliamentary cooperation," he wrote on the social network X.

Stefanchuk hopes that with such strong bipartisan support, this bill will become law as soon as possible.

As reported, US President Donald Trump has "given the green light" to a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia, US Senator Lindsey Graham said.

Tags: #sanctions #bill #stefanchuk

MORE ABOUT

09:21 08.01.2026
Trump 'greenlights' bipartisan Russia sanctions bill - Senator Graham

Trump 'greenlights' bipartisan Russia sanctions bill - Senator Graham

12:56 02.01.2026
Stefanchuk calls Czech parliament speaker's statement 'example of cynicism'

Stefanchuk calls Czech parliament speaker's statement 'example of cynicism'

15:38 27.12.2025
Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

16:35 24.12.2025
Russia tries to get its energy companies out from sanctions – Zelenskyy with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia tries to get its energy companies out from sanctions – Zelenskyy with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

13:15 22.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing a sanctions package against individuals working with Russian military-industrial complex, in particular against individuals from China

Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing a sanctions package against individuals working with Russian military-industrial complex, in particular against individuals from China

10:21 19.12.2025
Mexico will continue to support Ukraine's diplomatic initiatives to achieve peace – Stefanchuk

Mexico will continue to support Ukraine's diplomatic initiatives to achieve peace – Stefanchuk

12:55 17.12.2025
USA preparing sanctions against Russia's energy sector in case Moscow rejects peace plan proposals – media

USA preparing sanctions against Russia's energy sector in case Moscow rejects peace plan proposals – media

20:29 05.12.2025
G7, EU countries considering complete ban on oil transportation from Russia instead of price cap – media

G7, EU countries considering complete ban on oil transportation from Russia instead of price cap – media

20:14 02.12.2025
Ukraine's State Customs Service introduces specialized software to identify sanctioned vessels

Ukraine's State Customs Service introduces specialized software to identify sanctioned vessels

10:20 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil, other targets

Zelenskyy announces sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil, other targets

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

LATEST

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after special operation Web - intelligence services source

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Marinera/Bella 1 tanker has Russian owner – media

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

AD
AD