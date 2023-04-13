Facts

10:18 13.04.2023

Zelenskyy meets with US senators

Zelenskyy meets with US senators

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Senate consisting of Joseph Manchin, Lisa Murkowski and Mark Kelly.

“I informed them about the situation on the frontline and shared assessments of the prospects for its development. We discussed further directions of American assistance and the role of Congress in this process,” he said on the Telegram channel Wednesday.

“We are fighting for common values - freedom and democracy. Our victory will be decisive for the development of the situation in Europe and throughout the world. Continuation of such comprehensive support - defense and financial - is the guarantee of our victory over the aggressor,” Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the senators for their visit to Ukraine. “This is an important signal of support for our state and the entire Ukrainian people,” Zelenskyy noted.

