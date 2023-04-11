Some 90 donors participate in blood donation campaign in Kharkiv – URCS

The bank of the blood service center in Kharkiv was replenished with 40 liters of donor blood thanks to an action organized by volunteers of the Kharkiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"More than 90 people took part in the donor campaign organized by… volunteers of the Kharkiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," it said on Facebook.

As a result of the campaign, the blood service center in Kharkiv received 40.5 liters of blood supplies (a person donates 450 ml of blood).

The URCS emphasized that blood donation is a chance to save the wounded and victims of accidents, as well as the treatment of patients with blood diseases.

The donor campaign was attended by Kharkiv residents and residents of Merefa (a city in Kharkiv region), who specially came to the regional center in order to save human lives.