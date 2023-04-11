Facts

14:19 11.04.2023

Some 90 donors participate in blood donation campaign in Kharkiv – URCS

1 min read
Some 90 donors participate in blood donation campaign in Kharkiv – URCS

The bank of the blood service center in Kharkiv was replenished with 40 liters of donor blood thanks to an action organized by volunteers of the Kharkiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"More than 90 people took part in the donor campaign organized by… volunteers of the Kharkiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," it said on Facebook.

As a result of the campaign, the blood service center in Kharkiv received 40.5 liters of blood supplies (a person donates 450 ml of blood).

The URCS emphasized that blood donation is a chance to save the wounded and victims of accidents, as well as the treatment of patients with blood diseases.

The donor campaign was attended by Kharkiv residents and residents of Merefa (a city in Kharkiv region), who specially came to the regional center in order to save human lives.

Tags: #blood #urcs

MORE ABOUT

17:00 05.04.2023
Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

17:10 04.04.2023
URCS improves living conditions for IDPs in Cherkasy region

URCS improves living conditions for IDPs in Cherkasy region

14:38 03.04.2023
URCS volunteers help to eliminate consequences of fire in residential building in Kryvy Rih

URCS volunteers help to eliminate consequences of fire in residential building in Kryvy Rih

20:44 31.03.2023
URCS to inform Kyiv residents, guests about rules of conduct with explosives

URCS to inform Kyiv residents, guests about rules of conduct with explosives

09:41 30.03.2023
British Red Cross representatives get acquainted with work of URCS

British Red Cross representatives get acquainted with work of URCS

11:20 27.03.2023
Bilopillia community, suffered from occupiers' shelling, receives URCS aid

Bilopillia community, suffered from occupiers' shelling, receives URCS aid

12:57 22.03.2023
First vehicle of URCS mobile medical teams launched in Odesa region

First vehicle of URCS mobile medical teams launched in Odesa region

13:36 21.03.2023
Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is challenge to intl community – Dotsenko

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is challenge to intl community – Dotsenko

18:58 17.03.2023
upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

11:53 17.03.2023
Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

LATEST

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

Rada passes at first reading bills on introduction of mandatory restructuring of consumer loans for persons from war-torn territories

Ten judges of Russian Constitutional Court to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for decision on constitutionality of annexation of occupied territories

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Japan hands over first batch of construction equipment to Irpin under Ukraine Emergency Recovery Programme

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

Shmyhal thanks Ukrainian community of Canada for defending Ukraine’s interests

AD
AD
AD
AD