Facts

09:19 31.03.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing active steps that will bring victory closer

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing active steps that will bring victory closer

Ukraine is preparing active actions that will bring our victory closer, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

"Four hundred days... Four hundred days of our defense against full-scale aggression. This is a colossal path that we have endured . All together - everyone who fought and fights for Ukraine. Who took care and takes care about the state and Ukrainians. Who helped and helps our logistics. Who strengthened and strengthens Ukrainian resilience," he said.

"Ukraine went through the most terrifying days of that February. We survived this winter as well. We passed last spring, which turned the tide of this war in favor of our defense. Last summer and autumn, we proved that the spring liberation of our northern regions was no accident," Zelenskyy said.

"The battle for Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions... The return of the territories of our Kharkiv region, the return of Kherson, the defense of Bakhmut and Donbas in general - this is the heroism of Ukrainians that the world will not forget," he noted.

"We are preparing our next steps, our active actions. We are preparing the approach of our victory. We will do everything so that the day comes sooner when I can thank you, dear Ukrainians, for our victory!" the president said.

Tags: #action #victory #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:43 30.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Austrian MPs to visit Ukraine, see what Russia 'brings to Ukraine and the world'

Zelenskyy invites Austrian MPs to visit Ukraine, see what Russia 'brings to Ukraine and the world'

10:28 30.03.2023
Zelenskyy's speech at Democracy Summit 2023: We shouldn’t think how to save Putin's face, we should think how to preserve respect for democracy in those countries where freedom has yet to win

Zelenskyy's speech at Democracy Summit 2023: We shouldn’t think how to save Putin's face, we should think how to preserve respect for democracy in those countries where freedom has yet to win

20:50 29.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

10:28 29.03.2023
Zelenskyy: If Putin feels we are weak, he will push

Zelenskyy: If Putin feels we are weak, he will push

10:13 29.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine – media

09:10 29.03.2023
Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

17:57 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

14:59 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

10:17 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy visits Nikopol

Zelenskyy visits Nikopol

10:07 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

LATEST

Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

Enemy launches 10 Shahed-136 UAVs on Ukraine, nine of them destroyed by air defense - General Staff

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

North Macedonia decides to donate 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine – media

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Army of Drones project sends 300 Mavic 3T UAVs to front

AD
AD
AD
AD