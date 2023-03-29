Facts

10:28 29.03.2023

Zelenskyy: If Putin feels we are weak, he will push

2 min read
Zelenskyy: If Putin feels we are weak, he will push

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the battle for Bakhmut has political significance.

In an interview with the Associated Press published on Wednesday, he predicted that if Russia defeated Ukraine at Bakhmut, Putin would "sell" this victory to the international community.

"If he will feel some blood – smell that we are weak – he will push, push, push," Zelenskyy said, adding that the pressure would come not only from the international community, but also from within his own country. "Our society will feel tired," he said. "Our society will push me to have compromise with them."

Zelenskyy welcomed Western military assistance but said some of the promised weapons had yet to be delivered. "We have great decisions about Patriots, but we don't have them for real," he said, referring to the U.S.-made air defense system.

Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the U.S. since January on how to use the Patriot system, but it hasn't yet been deployed in Ukraine. Ukraine needs 20 Patriot batteries to protect against Russian missiles, and even that may not be enough "as no country in the world was attacked with so many ballistic rockets," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said a European nation sent another air defense system to Ukraine, but it didn't work and they "had to change it again and again." He did not name the country.

Western sanctions against Russia don't go far enough, according to Zelenskyy, who called for more far-reaching measures against people in Putin's inner circle.

Zelenskyy said more should be done to target Putin's enablers, who "have to know that they will lose all their money… all their real estate in Europe or in the world, their yachts everywhere."

Tags: #putin #bakhmut #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:13 29.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine – media

09:10 29.03.2023
Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

17:57 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

14:59 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

14:45 28.03.2023
Main task of Defense Forces in Bakhmut is to exhaust superior enemy forces - Syrsky

Main task of Defense Forces in Bakhmut is to exhaust superior enemy forces - Syrsky

10:17 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy visits Nikopol

Zelenskyy visits Nikopol

10:07 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

09:35 28.03.2023
'Preparing for important events' - Zelenskyy discusses with Duda urgent defense needs of Ukraine

'Preparing for important events' - Zelenskyy discusses with Duda urgent defense needs of Ukraine

09:22 28.03.2023
Ukraine to take part in Summit for Democracy

Ukraine to take part in Summit for Democracy

18:48 27.03.2023
Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

AD

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackouts due to bad weather introduced in Kyiv

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine – media

AFU destroy 610 invaders, seven tanks, MLRS, six artillery systems, aircraft in day – General Staff

France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Emergency blackouts due to bad weather introduced in Kyiv

AFU destroy 610 invaders, seven tanks, MLRS, six artillery systems, aircraft in day – General Staff

France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

Kyivstar to build 170 base stations in Q1 2023

Three minors hospitalized in accident involving passenger bus in Khmelnytskyi region – police

Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses dissatisfaction to Norwegian ambassador about human rights award for Saakashvili

DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

AFU hit areas of concentration of enemy manpower, equipment, as well as command post and ammunition depot in past 24 hours - General Staff

Air force destroy 12 shock Shaheds, one reconnaissance UAV

Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD