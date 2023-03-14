Facts

16:54 14.03.2023

Russian invaders attack Odesa region from tactical aircraft, defense forces destroy missiles over sea – Pivden Command

The Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Odessa region using tactical aircraft on Tuesday, the Pivden (South) Operational Command has said.

"Su-24 aircraft approached from the sea and fired 4 anti-radar missiles in the direction of the coast, presumably Kh-31P," it said on Facebook.

Thanks to effective countermeasures, the missiles were destroyed over the sea, however, their fragments and the blast wave damaged a kindergarten on the coast and several private houses in the neighborhood. No casualties were reported.

"The enemy once again recalled that the coast is still a line of hostilities and is extremely dangerous. Therefore, observation of martial law restrictions is justified and expedient, in particular, to save lives," the command said.

