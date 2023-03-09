Facts

19:55 09.03.2023

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen progress in Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission.

During a call with von der Leyen we condemned today’s Russia’s missile attacks. Welcomed new package of sanctions and agreed on further pressure on Russian aggressor,” he said on Twitter Thursday.

