Ukrainian defenders send enemy tank which shelled Korabelna Square in Kherson from left bank on Thurs to follow Russian warship

The Russian occupation forces probably shelled Korabelna Square in Kherson on Thursday morning using a tank on the left bank of the Dnipro River, as a result of which three civilians were killed, Spokesperson for Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Tolokonnikov has said.

He also told Interfax-Ukraine that later the tank was destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces.

"At around 10:00, Korabelna Square was shelled. Most likely, a tank mounted the shelling attack from the left bank. We have received information from the Pivden (South) Operation Command that the tank followed the Russian warship and was destroyed. However, it took the lives of three people: those were a man and a woman at the bus stop and a woman, who regrettably was burned in a shop near the bus stop," Tolokonnikov said.

Later, when representatives of the regional authorities were at the scene, the occupiers again shelled the district and hit a residential building, he said.

"A man, 35, was killed and a man, 38, was wounded there. He was hospitalized in serious condition," the spokesperson said.