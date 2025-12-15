Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:45 15.12.2025

Coalition Council considers Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations – MP Hetmantsev

1 min read
Coalition Council considers Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations – MP Hetmantsev

The Coalition Council considered Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations, said Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy (Servant of the People faction).

"The Coalition Council held a working meeting on the eve of the plenary week. The key topic is the fulfillment of our international obligations, problematic issues and ways to resolve them. We listened to the government's positions. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, deputy prime ministers, ministers of finance, energy, justice and reconstruction joined the discussion," Hetmantsev wrote on Telegram on Monday following the meeting.

He noted that he agrees with Svyrydenko on the urgent need to adopt the Ukraine Facility package of bills as soon as possible.

"This is critically important for timely receipt of financial assistance from the European Union, maintaining macro-financial stability and fulfilling Ukraine's international obligations in times of war. The plenary week should provide a clear answer to these challenges," the MP emphasized.

He called on opposition representatives to stop politicking and focus on adopting the necessary laws, on which the financial stability of the state and the fulfillment of obligations to Ukraine's international partners directly depend.

Tags: #coalition #hetmantsev

MORE ABOUT

20:46 25.11.2025
Spanish PM: We at crucial stage in achieving just, lasting peace

Spanish PM: We at crucial stage in achieving just, lasting peace

14:48 19.11.2025
Servant of the People faction Rada reps call for talks on creating national stability coalition – MP Poturaiev

Servant of the People faction Rada reps call for talks on creating national stability coalition – MP Poturaiev

10:12 29.10.2025
Rada finance committee chair Hetmantsev accused of dissertation plagiarism

Rada finance committee chair Hetmantsev accused of dissertation plagiarism

15:02 28.10.2025
Tax Service to be able to track EUR 2,000 preferential sales limit on all digital platforms – Hetmantsev

Tax Service to be able to track EUR 2,000 preferential sales limit on all digital platforms – Hetmantsev

14:44 28.10.2025
Hetmantsev says Rada lacks potential to tax parcels valued up to EUR 150

Hetmantsev says Rada lacks potential to tax parcels valued up to EUR 150

10:57 28.10.2025
Counter-arguments against 50% profit tax for banks in 2026 far-fetched – Hetmantsev

Counter-arguments against 50% profit tax for banks in 2026 far-fetched – Hetmantsev

19:32 23.10.2025
NATO Secretary General to visit London to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday

NATO Secretary General to visit London to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday

20:20 21.10.2025
Netherlands backs EU leaders on Ukraine peace; joins Coalition of Willing meeting on Friday – PM

Netherlands backs EU leaders on Ukraine peace; joins Coalition of Willing meeting on Friday – PM

21:21 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss Coalition of Willing next meeting date

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss Coalition of Willing next meeting date

16:00 08.10.2025
Rada adopts law on creation of National Development Institution

Rada adopts law on creation of National Development Institution

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

LATEST

SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

Ukrainian Frontline Robotics, Quantum Systems to create joint venture in Germany for drone production

Number of trucks for intl transportation more than doubles over years of transport liberalization – ministry

Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Zelenskyy talks with with released political prisoners from Belarus

Ukraine introduces district-level air alert notifications throughout country – PM Svyrydenko

Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

Anonymous donor sends CZK 4.1 mln to support UFA

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

Zelenskyy meets with Finnish president in Berlin

AD
AD