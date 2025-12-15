Coalition Council considers Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations – MP Hetmantsev

The Coalition Council considered Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations, said Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy (Servant of the People faction).

"The Coalition Council held a working meeting on the eve of the plenary week. The key topic is the fulfillment of our international obligations, problematic issues and ways to resolve them. We listened to the government's positions. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, deputy prime ministers, ministers of finance, energy, justice and reconstruction joined the discussion," Hetmantsev wrote on Telegram on Monday following the meeting.

He noted that he agrees with Svyrydenko on the urgent need to adopt the Ukraine Facility package of bills as soon as possible.

"This is critically important for timely receipt of financial assistance from the European Union, maintaining macro-financial stability and fulfilling Ukraine's international obligations in times of war. The plenary week should provide a clear answer to these challenges," the MP emphasized.

He called on opposition representatives to stop politicking and focus on adopting the necessary laws, on which the financial stability of the state and the fulfillment of obligations to Ukraine's international partners directly depend.