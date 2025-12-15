Anonymous donor sends CZK 4.1 mln to support UFA

The Czech initiative "A Gift for Putin" reported receiving an anonymous donation of CZK 100 million (about EUR 4.1 million euros - IF-U) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"We divided 100,000,000 crowns from an anonymous donor into 26 items. With this money we will mainly purchase various types of drones, plastic explosives, equipment for units at the front, as well as, for example, rifles," the initiative said on X.

The volunteers said that they wanted to spend the money very quickly, that they "started working" as soon as possible.