Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:32 15.12.2025

Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

2 min read
During Saturday and Sunday, energy workers restored electricity supply to 184,000 consumers in Odesa region and over 345,000 consumers in the Mykolaiv region after one of the most massive strikes by the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war, Deputy Energy Minister Olha Yukhymchuk reported.

"During the weekend, energy workers managed to restore electricity supply to over 184,000 consumers and critical infrastructure facilities in Odesa and the region, namely water and heat supply. At the same time, more than 430,000 subscribers remain without electricity in the region. In Mykolaiv region, electricity supply has already been restored to over 345,000 consumers," Yukhymchuk said during a briefing at the Ministry of Energy on Monday.

According to her, emergency restoration work continues continuously.

At the same time, on the night of December 15, the Russian Federation carried out another attack on the energy infrastructure in several regions, as a result of which consumers in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions were without power in the morning.

In general, according to Yukhymchuk, the energy supply situation in the country has improved

"The schedules continue to operate in some regions of Ukraine. In general, except for the afternoon, the situation has improved in most regions. On average, there are eight hours without electricity," the deputy minister noted.

She also indicated that, on behalf of the government, some regional military administrations have already reviewed the lists of consumers prohibited from disconnecting, which are not of critical importance, and thanks to this, only at the first stage it was possible to significantly reduce the number of objects that are not disconnected.

"The decision is not easy, the working group is critical of the lists provided by the regional administration. The legality of the inclusion is the main criterion," Yukhymchuk said.

The Ministry of Energy added that in Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of repeated Russian shelling of an energy facility, an energy industry worker was injured and taken to the hospital, where he is receiving necessary medical care.

Tags: #odesa_region #electricity

