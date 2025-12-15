Zelenskyy meets with Finnish president in Berlin

Meeting in Kyiv in September 2025 | Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with Finnish President Oleksandr Stubb in Berlin, the Office of the Head of State of Ukraine has said.

"The meeting with Stubb is already underway," the Office of the President told reporters on Monday.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday, December 14, for a visit. Efforts to mediate the expected ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which began in Berlin with the participation of the President of Ukraine and Trump’s envoys, will continue on Monday. On the side of Ukraine, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also participating in the negotiations.

Stubb arrived in Berlin and on Sunday evening met with US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner.