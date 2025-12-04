Eight people injured in Kherson region amid Russian shelling - prosecutor's office

Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported eight civilians injured as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in the region as of 5:30 p.m.

"According to the investigation, on December 4, 2025, Russian troops attacked Kherson region using artillery, mortars, and drones. As of 5:30 p.m., eight civilians were injured as a result of Russian aggression," the regional prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Artillery shelling of Kherson injured five people, while drone attacks from various types injured two civilians in the regional center and one in Bilozerka. Additionally, private and apartment buildings, a bakery, a private business, a healthcare facility, and other facilities were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson regional prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).