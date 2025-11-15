Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:41 15.11.2025

Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

An elderly resident of Kherson, who was in a house in Kherson, died as a result of an attack by Russian occupiers on Saturday morning, Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

"On the morning of November 15, 2025, Russian military personnel shelled Kherson with artillery. An 88-year-old woman who was in the house died as a result of the attack," the regional prosecutor's office said on the Telegram channel.

A pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

