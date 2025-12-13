Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:02 13.12.2025

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

2 min read
On Saturday, Ukraine and Belarus carried out a transfer of civilian persons: 114 civilians were handed over to Ukraine, including Ukrainians who had been held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

"The youngest Ukrainian released is 25 years old. His wife was returned during a previous release. He and the other Ukrainians are civilian citizens who were detained in Belarus and accused of working for Ukrainian special services," the Coordination Headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

Belarusian citizens who had been imprisoned on political grounds and were serving lengthy prison sentences were also handed over to Ukraine. Among them are well-known Belarusian public and political figures, including Maria Aleksandrova, Viktor Babariko, journalist Marina Zolotova, and others.

"The released Belarusian citizens, after receiving the necessary medical care and at their own request, will be transported to Poland and Lithuania," the post said.

The statement emphasized that the current transfer of civilian citizens is an example of successful joint work between the United States and Ukraine.

"We express our gratitude to the United States and President Donald Trump for the productive work in returning civilian and military Ukrainians from the territory of Belarus and the Russian Federation. We also thank all involved government agencies for their assistance and joint efforts," the post said.

