12:06 24.10.2025

Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

The death toll from the massive shelling of Kherson has risen to three, with 14 people injured, including a 16-year-old teenager, Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported Friday morning.

"As of 10:20 a.m., the death of another woman has been confirmed, bringing the death toll from the massive shelling of Kherson to three, with 14 people injured," the department said in a Telegram post.

According to investigators, on the morning of October 24, 2025, Russian forces launched a massive attack with multiple launch rocket systems on residential areas in Kherson. The victims were on the streets and in their homes at the time of the attacks, and seven people were hospitalized. The shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, transport vehicles, and infrastructure.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into war crimes resulting in loss of life (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported one death and nine injuries.

