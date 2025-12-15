Number of trucks for intl transportation more than doubles over years of transport liberalization – ministry

The number of freight vehicles in Ukraine used for international transportation has more than doubled since the introduction of transport liberalization with the European Union in June 2022, said Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach.

"That is, during the war, we bought more trucks than in all the years of independence combined. This illustrates how the trucking market has grown," he said at the Infrastructure Day 2025 event hosted by the European Business Association (EBA), according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to Derkach, the number of transports increased significantly in 2023, but is decreasing slightly this year.

"This is primarily due to the economic situation and not because the maritime corridor is functioning," the deputy minister added.

Derkach emphasized that extending the transport liberalization regime annually was difficult due to complex negotiations with individual countries.

"Poland is currently the main country that considers Ukraine a major competitor for the future, as Poland has become the largest road transport operator in Europe, holding around 60-65% of the entire European road transport market. The entry of a Ukrainian carrier into the European market creates risks for our neighboring countries," the deputy minister explained.

He noted that the transport liberalization regime with the EU has currently been extended until the end of March 2027.

"That's why we're not worried. For the next 15 months, we'll live peacefully under the transport liberalization agreement," Derkach stated.

He stressed that active work is underway to fulfill the EU criteria for a liberalization agreement after March 2027.

According to Derkach, starting in July 2026, all cars registered in Ukraine must be equipped with smart tachographs. The necessary infrastructure has already been created: smart cards have been issued and about 20 companies have been licensed to install and certify tachographs. Carriers are recommended to install smart tachographs on cars purchased before July to avoid additional expenses in the future.

Additionally, Derkach noted that, to access the international transportation market, companies must meet three EU criteria: have a good business reputation, be financially independent, and be professional.