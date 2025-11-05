UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Kherson – media

Photo: https://suspilne.media/culture

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson, tentatively as part of a charitable aid program, Suspilne and local public groups reported on Wednesday.

As reported by the channel Ukraine_Context, Angelina Jolie visited medical facilities in Kherson, including a maternity hospital and a children's hospital. However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Photos circulating on social media show Angelina Jolie meeting with children in a shelter.

As a reminder, Jolie has publicly supported Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As reported, on April 30, 2022, Jolie visited Lviv region, where she met with refugees and volunteers, according to Maksym Kozytsky, Chairman of Lviv Regional Military Administration.