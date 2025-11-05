Interfax-Ukraine
18:29 05.11.2025

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Kherson – media

Photo: https://suspilne.media/culture

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson, tentatively as part of a charitable aid program, Suspilne and local public groups reported on Wednesday.

As reported by the channel Ukraine_Context, Angelina Jolie visited medical facilities in Kherson, including a maternity hospital and a children's hospital. However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Photos circulating on social media show Angelina Jolie meeting with children in a shelter.

As a reminder, Jolie has publicly supported Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As reported, on April 30, 2022, Jolie visited Lviv region, where she met with refugees and volunteers, according to Maksym Kozytsky, Chairman of Lviv Regional Military Administration.

Tags: #angelina_jolie #kherson #visit

