Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The second round of meetings between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation with US President Donald Trump's envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner ended in Berlin on Monday, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn has told reporters.

According to him, Zelenskyy has already arrived at German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with whom the meeting was scheduled after the completion of negotiations with the US delegation.