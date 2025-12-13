Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

Photo: БЕЛТА

About a hundred people, including five Ukrainians, are being released from Belarus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, presented details regarding the preparation of a special mission to free civilians held in Belarus. Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence agencies, around one hundred people are regaining their freedom now, including five Ukrainians," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"We are helping our American partners so that the relevant support is provided to Ukraine. As needed, the special services of our European neighbors are also involved," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed the Defense Intelligence and all services represented in the Coordination Headquarters to maximize efforts on the Russian direction so that the release of Ukrainian POWs can take place before the New Year.

The Telegram channel Pul 1, close to Alexander Lukashenko’s press service, reported the "pardon" of 123 foreigners serving sentences in Belarusian penitentiaries.

The decision was made "as part of the agreements reached with U.S. President Donald Trump and at his request, in connection with the lifting of illegal sanctions against the potash industry of the Republic of Belarus imposed by the Biden administration, and in connection with the practical implementation of the process of lifting other illegal sanctions against the Republic of Belarus."

"This gesture was also carried out in response to requests from other heads of state and based on humanitarian principles and universal and family values," the channel added.

According to the report, "in recent times, taking into account the decisions made by Alexander Lukashenko at the end of November, the total number of pardoned individuals is 156." Among them are British subjects, citizens of the United States, Lithuania, Ukraine, Latvia, Australia, and Japan.