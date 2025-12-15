Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:31 15.12.2025

Ukrainian Frontline Robotics, Quantum Systems to create joint venture in Germany for drone production

Photo: https://www.linkedin.com/company

Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and German-Ukrainian UAV manufacturer Quantum Systems are launching Europe's first joint venture Quantum Frontline Industries for the production of drones in Germany as part of the Build with Ukraine program, Quantum Systems said in a press release on Monday.

It is noted that this was announced at the 8th German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin on Monday.

Quantum Systems will provide industrial infrastructure and production operations, while Frontline Robotics contributes licensed designs, training, and full lifecycle support in line with NATO standards.

"Ukrainians have revolutionized the drone war, now we will revolutionize the industrial war together. For Quantum Systems, this is the logical next step of our proven track record in support of Ukraine. Together with Frontline Robotics, we will build on our proven experience and create Europe’s first foreign production capacity at this scale for Ukraine," said Sven Kruck, Co-CEO of Quantum Systems.

"We see this as an important mission – to build the first Ukrainian-German defence joint venture with our partners Quantum Systems," said Yevhen Tretiak, CEO of Frontline Robotics.

The new company will be headed by Matthias Lehna, who has served as Quantum Systems' director of government relations and business development since 2023. He said Quantum Frontline Industries will now focus on three goals: scaling production, expanding its portfolio, and creating new products.

Founded in 2023, Frontline Robotics is a Ukrainian defence tech company that develops and manufactures robotic systems for the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine. It designs and manufactures ground robots, drones and turrets, and develops software.

Quantum Systems is a European company specializing in the development of unmanned systems. Founded in 2015. The company supplies military, government and commercial customers with ISR systems, autonomous platforms and integrated missions.

Tags: #quantum_systems #frontline_robotics

