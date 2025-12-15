Zelenskyy talks with with released political prisoners from Belarus

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with released political prisoners from Belarus.

"I really appreciate the kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians and the clear, principled position on Russian aggression. This is important. Ukraine will continue to help everyone who helps us defend our independence and people's lives," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

As reported, the Telegram channel "Pul Pervoi," close to the press service of Alexander Lukashenko, reported on the "pardon" of 123 foreigners serving sentences in the republic's penitentiary institutions.

It is reported that the decision was made "within the framework of the agreements reached with US President Donald Trump and at his request, in connection with the lifting of illegal sanctions against the potash industry of the Republic of Belarus, introduced by the administration of the previous US President Biden, and in connection with the transition to a practical level of the process of lifting other illegal sanctions against the Republic of Belarus."

After that, 109 citizens of Belarus and five Ukrainians arrived in Ukraine on Sunday. Belarusian citizens will be able to remain in Ukraine or, at their own request, move to Poland, Lithuania or other European countries, where many of them have families.