Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:47 15.12.2025

Ukraine introduces district-level air alert notifications throughout country – PM Svyrydenko

2 min read
Ukraine introduces district-level air alert notifications throughout country – PM Svyrydenko

District-level air alert notification is being introduced throughout Ukraine, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The State Emergency Service, together with the Air Force and the regional military administrations have launched a division into districts throughout the country, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Differentiating the signal by individual districts will help reduce the duration of alarms in those communities where there is no real threat at a particular moment. This has long been requested by businesses and local communities so that enterprises can work without downtime," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

According to her, at the first stage, the system was tested in 13 regions, and now it has been expanded to all regions.

"The new approach has already significantly reduced the duration of alarms. This is especially noticeable in frontline and central regions. We record the greatest effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where some communities received more than 100 additional days without alarms. In the Sumy region, the time of alarms was reduced by 50 days, in the Kharkiv region - by more than a month in some communities," she wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that this allows critical infrastructure and businesses to operate more stably and maintain economic activity in the regions.

In addition, according to her, the transmission of a signal from the Air Force to the State Emergency Service now lasts not several minutes, but 8-15 seconds, which increases the efficiency of the response.

Tags: #district #air_alert

MORE ABOUT

13:28 04.10.2025
Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

17:19 05.09.2025
Klitschko: Kyiv districts spend only 20% of funds allocated for building new, repairing existing shelters

Klitschko: Kyiv districts spend only 20% of funds allocated for building new, repairing existing shelters

19:52 10.04.2024
Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

09:20 30.11.2023
Occupiers launch missile attack on Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region at night; 10 injured, there may be people under rubble

Occupiers launch missile attack on Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region at night; 10 injured, there may be people under rubble

09:21 26.12.2022
Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

11:27 25.02.2022
Air alert again declared in Kyiv

Air alert again declared in Kyiv

16:45 18.10.2021
Klitschko initiates creation of district councils in Kyiv

Klitschko initiates creation of district councils in Kyiv

23:42 21.07.2019
Kyiv Council Secretary Prokopiv and Servant of the People's representative lead in elections in district 211 in Kyiv - exit poll

Kyiv Council Secretary Prokopiv and Servant of the People's representative lead in elections in district 211 in Kyiv - exit poll

17:36 06.08.2015
Court arrests fuel seized from VETEK and transferred to Ukrtransnaftoprodukt

Court arrests fuel seized from VETEK and transferred to Ukrtransnaftoprodukt

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

LATEST

SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

Ukrainian Frontline Robotics, Quantum Systems to create joint venture in Germany for drone production

Number of trucks for intl transportation more than doubles over years of transport liberalization – ministry

Coalition Council considers Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations – MP Hetmantsev

Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Zelenskyy talks with with released political prisoners from Belarus

Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

Anonymous donor sends CZK 4.1 mln to support UFA

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

Zelenskyy meets with Finnish president in Berlin

AD
AD