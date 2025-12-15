Ukraine introduces district-level air alert notifications throughout country – PM Svyrydenko

District-level air alert notification is being introduced throughout Ukraine, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The State Emergency Service, together with the Air Force and the regional military administrations have launched a division into districts throughout the country, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Differentiating the signal by individual districts will help reduce the duration of alarms in those communities where there is no real threat at a particular moment. This has long been requested by businesses and local communities so that enterprises can work without downtime," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

According to her, at the first stage, the system was tested in 13 regions, and now it has been expanded to all regions.

"The new approach has already significantly reduced the duration of alarms. This is especially noticeable in frontline and central regions. We record the greatest effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where some communities received more than 100 additional days without alarms. In the Sumy region, the time of alarms was reduced by 50 days, in the Kharkiv region - by more than a month in some communities," she wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that this allows critical infrastructure and businesses to operate more stably and maintain economic activity in the regions.

In addition, according to her, the transmission of a signal from the Air Force to the State Emergency Service now lasts not several minutes, but 8-15 seconds, which increases the efficiency of the response.