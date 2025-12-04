Russia’s massive shelling practically destroys Kherson CHPP – Naftogaz

Russia’s massive shelling of the Kherson combined heat and power plant (CHPP) on December 3 led to its shutdown. The attack resulted in casualties, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy reported.

"Yesterday, December 3, the Russians once again targeted the Kherson CHPP. The plant has now stopped working. Several employees were injured," according to a message on the company’s website.

According to Serhiy Koretsky, the chairman of Naftogaz's board, the Kherson CHPP is an exclusively civilian facility whose sole purpose is to provide heat to citizens' homes.

"At the same time, the Russians are systematically shelling the enterprise. This is terrorism," Koretsky stressed.

As previously reported, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, reported that repeated attacks by the Russian Federation on the Kherson CHPP led to its shutdown. More than 40,500 subscribers, or 470 houses, were left without heat.

Prokudin stated that the issue of connecting houses to alternative sources is being resolved.