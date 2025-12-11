Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:52 11.12.2025

Kherson power plant restoration timeline unpredictable amid constant shelling - official

The shutdown of the Kherson combined head and power plant (CHPP) left about 50% of the city without heating, Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"It is impossible to predict the timing of the restoration now, the area of the CHPP. There were days when workers could not even leave the shelter for nine hours, because drones were constantly flying in and monitoring this area," Prokudin explained on the air of a national telethon.

He added that work is currently underway to prepare alternative solutions.

"In particular, we are considering the arrangement of heating points in shelters in Kherson, in parallel we are working with international partners, in particular, during the meeting with the UN we received confirmation that the clusters are working on the issue of transferring alternative heating means, both electric and gas heaters, and EcoFlow, and power banks. Also, Naftogaz Ukrainy is working on providing residents with electric and gas heaters, the first 1,000 of such heaters are already going to Kherson region," Prokudin said.

Regarding the communities of the region, Prokudin noted that work continues together with international partners to provide residents of settlements with heating materials. Almost 30,000 families have already received solid fuel or funds for its purchase, and this is 95% of the need.

Tags: #kherson #power_plants

