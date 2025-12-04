Invaders fire perinatal center in Kherson, with no victims reported – regional administration

Russian occupation forces shelled a perinatal center in Kherson, according to Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin.

"In Kherson, Russian terrorists continue to brutally wage war against children—even those yet to be born. Occupation forces have once again shelled a perinatal center. When the doctors arrived, they were attending the birth," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to Prokudin, none of the infants, patients, or medical staff were injured.

A video accompanying the regional administration's announcement shows extensive damage to the building, including broken windows and doors, damaged walls, and damaged equipment.