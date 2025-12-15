Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has said "significant progress" was made in the Ukrainian-American negotiations with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The meeting in Berlin between President Zelenskyy, Special Envoy Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and delegations from the United States and Ukraine lasted over five hours. Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more. A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," he said on X.

