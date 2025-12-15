Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:37 15.12.2025

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

2 min read
Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president
Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine involving President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, which began in Berlin on Sunday, will continue on Monday at 12:00 Kyiv time, the Office of the Head of State of Ukraine has told reporters.

After that, Zelensky yis scheduled to meet with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at 14:00, and then with the President of the Bundestag (German parliament) Julia Kloeckner.

Later on Monday, Zelenskyy, together with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will take part in the closing ceremony of the Ukrainian-German economic forum. In the evening, the President of Ukraine will meet with the leaders of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday, December 14, for a visit. Merz is also participating on the Ukrainian side in the ceasefire talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. The meeting is attended by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

According to the photo, in addition to Witkoff and Kushner, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Lieutenant General Alexus Hrynkevich, is also participating on the American side.

Tags: #zelenskyy #berlin

