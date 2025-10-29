Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

Nine people, including four children and three medical workers, were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers on Wednesday morning, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office’s has said on Telegram.

"On October 29, 2025, at about 09:20, the enemy opened artillery fire on a children’s hospital in Kherson, where young patients, their parents, and medical staff were at that time. As a result of the shelling, according to preliminary data, nine people were injured, including four children and three medical workers. Information on the number of victims is being clarified. The hospital building was significantly damaged, and the blast wave damaged nearby buildings," the report said.

Information on the number of victims is being clarified.

Prosecutors, together with investigators, are recording the consequences of the shelling. Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.