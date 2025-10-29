Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 29.10.2025

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

1 min read
Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

Nine people, including four children and three medical workers, were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers on Wednesday morning, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office’s has said on Telegram.

"On October 29, 2025, at about 09:20, the enemy opened artillery fire on a children’s hospital in Kherson, where young patients, their parents, and medical staff were at that time. As a result of the shelling, according to preliminary data, nine people were injured, including four children and three medical workers. Information on the number of victims is being clarified. The hospital building was significantly damaged, and the blast wave damaged nearby buildings," the report said.

Information on the number of victims is being clarified.

Prosecutors, together with investigators, are recording the consequences of the shelling. Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Tags: #kherson #shelling

MORE ABOUT

12:52 28.10.2025
One person killed, three injured as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhia

One person killed, three injured as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhia

18:25 27.10.2025
Four people, including police officer, injured in shelling in Kherson region - prosecutor's office

Four people, including police officer, injured in shelling in Kherson region - prosecutor's office

18:05 27.10.2025
Russian damages important energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region

Russian damages important energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region

12:06 24.10.2025
Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

09:18 24.10.2025
Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

18:13 22.10.2025
Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

19:41 16.10.2025
Woman killed in hostile shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Woman killed in hostile shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

19:00 14.10.2025
Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

13:55 14.10.2025
One killed, one seriously injured amid Kherson shelling - regional administration

One killed, one seriously injured amid Kherson shelling - regional administration

11:20 10.10.2025
1,200 emergency workers deployed after shelling - Klymenko

1,200 emergency workers deployed after shelling - Klymenko

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

LATEST

Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

Suspilne named exclusive broadcaster for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

AD
AD