Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:55 11.11.2025

Unmanned Systems Forces should increase their capabilities in Kherson – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Unmanned Systems Forces should increase their capabilities in Kherson – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MinistryofDefence.UA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a security meeting in Kherson, where it was determined that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces should expand their capabilities in the city.

"I have held a meeting here today with everyone responsible for security. Our military—the Unmanned Systems Force—was also present. We determined what needs to be provided to Kherson to enhance its defense. Thousands of Russian drone strikes against this city every month—a virtually constant threat. I determined that our Unmanned Systems Force, the Magyar Birds, and other units will increase their capabilities here," Zelenskyy said in his address on Tuesday.

The President emphasized the importance of realizing the city's defense capabilities.

Furthermore, the meeting participants "identified tasks for protecting roads and logistics." "Officials will assist," the head of state added.

Tags: #kherson #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:11 11.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Eleven institutions in Kherson region have underground hospitals

Zelenskyy: Eleven institutions in Kherson region have underground hospitals

21:22 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

20:40 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

20:35 10.11.2025
Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

20:12 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

15:46 10.11.2025
USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

16:46 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

16:38 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

16:34 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

16:31 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

HOT NEWS

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

LATEST

Ukrainian MP Kravchuk on results of Parliamentary Association Committee meeting: Ukraine is equal partner of EU

URCS receives anti-corruption management system compliance certificate

Kremlin uses trade and humanitarian contacts as cover to recruit citizens of the Global South for war against Ukraine – CCD

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

SES workers have evacuated 17 residents of Druzhkivka since start of Nov, including 5 children

'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

AH 44 mln under plea agreements transferred to Sternenko fund for purchase of FPV drones

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

AD
AD