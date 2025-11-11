Unmanned Systems Forces should increase their capabilities in Kherson – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MinistryofDefence.UA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a security meeting in Kherson, where it was determined that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces should expand their capabilities in the city.

"I have held a meeting here today with everyone responsible for security. Our military—the Unmanned Systems Force—was also present. We determined what needs to be provided to Kherson to enhance its defense. Thousands of Russian drone strikes against this city every month—a virtually constant threat. I determined that our Unmanned Systems Force, the Magyar Birds, and other units will increase their capabilities here," Zelenskyy said in his address on Tuesday.

The President emphasized the importance of realizing the city's defense capabilities.

Furthermore, the meeting participants "identified tasks for protecting roads and logistics." "Officials will assist," the head of state added.