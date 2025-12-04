Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:03 04.12.2025

Russian attacks knock out Kherson CHP, leave over 40,000 people without heat - official

1 min read
Russian attacks knock out Kherson CHP, leave over 40,000 people without heat - official

The Kherson central heating plant (CHP), which has been under intense Russian attacks in recent days, has suffered serious damage, and the station's premises and equipment have been damaged, Kherson Regional Military Administration, head Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Because of this, the CHP's work has been suspended. 470 houses - more than 40,500 subscribers - were left without heat. Given the situation, I am convening an operational meeting. We will consider options for alternative heat supply for those homes that were connected to the CHP," Prokudin wrote on Facebook.

In addition, he added, negotiations are underway with partners to provide Kherson residents with electric heaters and other heating equipment.

"The Invincibility Points continue to operate in the city. There you can warm up, charge your phone, and contact your relatives. The regional contact center is also operating: 0800 101 102 and 0800 330 951. If you have any questions or need help, call us," Prokudin said.

Tags: #kherson #chp #prokudin

