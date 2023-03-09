Facts

14:56 09.03.2023

Energy infrastructure facility damaged in Kyiv – Klitschko

1 min read
As a result of a morning missile attack in Kyiv, an energy facility was damaged, mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"As a result of a morning missile attack in the capital, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged. There are interruptions in heat supply, some of the people of Kyiv are left without heating. All services are working to eliminate the consequences of a Russian missile hit," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"We are doing everything to return heat and water to the residents of the capital, where there are problems with its supply, as soon as possible," Klitschko said.

Earlier it was reported that after the missile attack, 40% of consumers in Kyiv were left without heating.

Tags: #kyiv #infrastructure

