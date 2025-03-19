Payments to Kyiv budget from ProZorro auction sales increase by 30 times – budget commission member

Entrepreneurs have received equal access and transparent rules thanks to online auctions for the lease of municipal property in Kyiv through ProZorro.Sale, and budget revenues have increased dozens of times, notes Dmytro Bilotserkovets, co-chairman of Vitali Klitschko's UDAR faction in Kyiv City Council, member of the budget commission.

"Kyiv signed a memorandum of cooperation with ProZorro.Sale. In parallel, an online auction was held for the placement of temporary structures at nine locations in Pechersky district. In addition, shortly before that, bidding for the lease of places for placing post offices started. The method of such bidding absolutely eliminates corruption when renting municipal property and makes it possible for small businesses to implement, because online bidding is about equal access and transparent rules for small businesses," Bilotserkovets wrote on Facebook.

He also reported that thanks to online auctions, out of 194 locations in Pechersky district, only 30 remained for the placement of temporary structures, and the results for Pechersky district exceed previous payments to the budget by more than 30 times. Bilotserkovets also noted that the right to place mobile trade is also determined at auctions through the ProZorro procurement system.