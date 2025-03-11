Metal structures have great potential in reconstruction projects - expert

Metal structures have great potential in reconstruction projects and will help speed up the reconstruction process, Andriy Ozeychuk, director of Rauta, chairman of the board of directors of the Ukrainian Steel Construction Center association, told Interfax-Ukraine.

“Metal structures have great potential for use during the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities, primarily bridges, and protection of the energy complex,” Ozeychuk said.

According to him, partnerships with international companies will help promote the development of the Ukrainian construction sector, and it is possible to stimulate the market through government orders.

“Ukrainian manufacturers of metal structures can be involved by foreign companies that are looking for local manufacturers to implement construction projects, since steel is the preferred material for construction in most EU countries,” he explained.

The market for metal structures can also be significantly increased by programs for the modernization of logistics hubs, warehouses and industrial zones, as well as the active construction of modular housing and social facilities using steel solutions. The business is ready to offer innovative products for such reconstruction projects, the head of the association emphasized.

In particular, the technology of frameless buildings made of sandwich panels, for which Rauta received a patent in 2024, allows to build energy-efficient buildings in a matter of days. Such a solution can be used for the construction of individual residential buildings, quickly assembled cold storage rooms and cold storages, as well as other single-story residential and commercial buildings, Ozeychuk gave an example.

Rauta's comprehensive airtightness solution allows building owners to save up to 30% on their operating costs. The technology is based on the use of Ruukki Energy series sandwich panels and takes into account all possible elements to ensure the airtightness of the structure.

In 2023, Rauta developed a technology for erecting walls of multi-story residential buildings using sandwich panels instead of masonry made of artificial materials, which allows increasing the area of the sold premises by 4.5%, as a result of which the developer receives approximately 11% additional profit, the expert explained.