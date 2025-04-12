Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:16 12.04.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) deployed an aid station at the location affected by the Russian UAV attack in Kyiv.

"This morning, after the next rocket attack on Kyiv, the rapid response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross promptly arrived at the scene of the emergency in Sviatoshyn district of the capital," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers set up an aid station where victims and rescuers can receive first medical and psychological support, as well as warm up and drink tea.

Emergency and rescue work continues.

As reported, on the night of April 12, Kyiv was subjected to another air attack from Russia. As a result of falling fragments of downed enemy drones, at least three people were injured, damage to civil infrastructure was recorded in the city, and a fire with an area of ​​1,500 square meters broke out in Sviatoshyn district in a warehouse. At the second location, on the territory of the industrial enterprise, two more warehouse buildings caught fire - on the areas of 1,000 and 150 square meters.

The fires have been extinguished.

In Darnytskyi district, the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell on the territory adjacent to the suburbs of Kyiv. As a result, a private residential building was completely destroyed.

Tags: #kyiv #assistance #urcs

