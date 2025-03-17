Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:36 17.03.2025

Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

2 min read
Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

Public discussion of the plan of measures for 2025-2027 for the implementation of the City Development Strategy until 2027 has started in the capital, the Department of Economy and Investments of Kyiv City State Administration said.

"According to the project, during 2025-2027, Kyiv will continue measures to strengthen the city's defense capabilities and facilitate the fulfillment of tasks by the defense forces. It will also continue to ensure the stable, uninterrupted operation of municipal infrastructure facilities, taking into account the consequences of the Russian armed aggression. This includes, in particular, the modernization and overhaul of facilities damaged as a result of drone and missile attacks, as well as an increase in the shelter fund, taking into account the principles of inclusiveness and accessibility," the department said.

The project provides for measures to strengthen the energy independence of municipal infrastructure facilities, the implementation of energy saving projects. The draft document also includes measures for social support, housing provision and integration of displaced persons, veterans and family members of fallen defenders, and people with disabilities.

"The draft Action Plan for 2025-2027 also includes development projects, the implementation of which will contribute to the creation of a convenient, safe and inclusive urban environment in Kyiv for all categories of the population, in particular for people with disabilities," the department said.

The public discussion will last until April 16, 2025.

Tags: #kyiv #strategy #development

MORE ABOUT

09:28 24.02.2025
Canada's PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Canada's PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

09:27 24.02.2025
Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

09:26 24.02.2025
Latvian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Latvian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

09:11 24.02.2025
Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

13:40 20.02.2025
Spanish PM announces visit to Kyiv on Feb 24

Spanish PM announces visit to Kyiv on Feb 24

10:28 19.02.2025
Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

20:59 17.02.2025
Bipartisan Senate delegation visits Kyiv: Military support for Ukraine is in U.S. national interest

Bipartisan Senate delegation visits Kyiv: Military support for Ukraine is in U.S. national interest

11:00 12.02.2025
URCS volunteers working at locations hit by Russian missile attack on Kyiv

URCS volunteers working at locations hit by Russian missile attack on Kyiv

09:51 12.02.2025
Number of victims of missile strike on Kyiv rises to four

Number of victims of missile strike on Kyiv rises to four

19:25 06.02.2025
Kyiv dpty mayor, City Council members suspected of taking over land in capital for development bypassing tenders

Kyiv dpty mayor, City Council members suspected of taking over land in capital for development bypassing tenders

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

Kallas: There’s broad political support for defence initiative for Ukraine of EUR 40 bln

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy instructs Chief of AFU General Staff to conduct audit of combat brigades’ current needs

New meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Brussels – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

Invaders cut short lives of two more civilians in Kherson region

Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready to help Argentina fight flood consequences – Zelenskyy

Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

Sybiha meets UK PM's National Security Adviser in India to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve peace

Romanian politician Iovanovici-Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for supporting Russian aggression

AD