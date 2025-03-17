Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

Public discussion of the plan of measures for 2025-2027 for the implementation of the City Development Strategy until 2027 has started in the capital, the Department of Economy and Investments of Kyiv City State Administration said.

"According to the project, during 2025-2027, Kyiv will continue measures to strengthen the city's defense capabilities and facilitate the fulfillment of tasks by the defense forces. It will also continue to ensure the stable, uninterrupted operation of municipal infrastructure facilities, taking into account the consequences of the Russian armed aggression. This includes, in particular, the modernization and overhaul of facilities damaged as a result of drone and missile attacks, as well as an increase in the shelter fund, taking into account the principles of inclusiveness and accessibility," the department said.

The project provides for measures to strengthen the energy independence of municipal infrastructure facilities, the implementation of energy saving projects. The draft document also includes measures for social support, housing provision and integration of displaced persons, veterans and family members of fallen defenders, and people with disabilities.

"The draft Action Plan for 2025-2027 also includes development projects, the implementation of which will contribute to the creation of a convenient, safe and inclusive urban environment in Kyiv for all categories of the population, in particular for people with disabilities," the department said.

The public discussion will last until April 16, 2025.