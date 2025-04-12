Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

Photo: https://t.me/khersonskaODA/34165

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has donated two powerful generators to an infrastructure facility and a medical facility in the city of Kherson, Kherson Regional Military Administration reports.

"Constant enemy shelling and drone attacks are causing power outages. To support critical infrastructure, the Ukrainian Red Cross has donated two powerful generators. One for the Kherson Vodokanal (water utility), the second for one of the city's medical institutions," the Administration said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The Regional Military Administration thanked the Ukrainian Red Cross for its systematic support of Kherson region.