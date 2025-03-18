Kyiv to allow public transport to operate during air raid sirens from March 21 – administration chief

Public transport in Kyiv (municipal and private) will operate according to new rules from March 21 - without stops during air raid sirens, said head of the City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

"From March 21, public transport in Kyiv - municipal and private - will operate according to new rules: during an air raid, transport stops near shelters along the route; passengers can leave the vehicle at will; drivers report the possibility of further movement; after those who wish to get off, transport continues moving along the route," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to Tkachenko, the corresponding changes will be made to the drivers’ job descriptions.

"This is not just a change in the rules - this is a logical and necessary step towards the normal functioning of the city. Kyiv must move! Finally," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyiv planned to update the rules for public transport during air raids, which were introduced on August 1, 2022. According to them, during an air raid siren, passengers had to leave the cabin and go to the nearest shelter. It can be found on the map on the official Kyiv portal, or in the Kyiv Digital app. After the all-clear, the driver had to wait for passengers for 10 minutes. According to these rules, the metro on the "red" and "green" lines does not run between the banks of Kyiv, but the "blue" line operates continuously, since all stations are underground.

At the same time, Kyiv residents have already signed petitions several times with a proposal not to stop public transport during the alarm.