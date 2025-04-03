Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

The explosion in the store occurred as a result of a grenade detonation, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported.

"Remnants of ammunition were found in the explosives room of the Main Directorate," the message posted on the Telegram channel on Thursday reads.

The deceased were two men, local residents aged 59 and 60.

On this fact, investigators of Desniansky police department opened two criminal proceedings: under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder) and under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

As reported, an explosion occurred in Desniansky district of Kyiv, killing two people.