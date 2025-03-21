Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:49 21.03.2025

Czech President arrives in Kyiv this morning

Czech President arrives in Kyiv this morning

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on Friday morning as part of his two-day visit to Ukraine, having visited Odesa the day before, the Czech president's office reported.

"On the morning of Friday, March 21, President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal," reads a message posted on the website of the Czech president.

Earlier, Pavel visited Odesa on the day when Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on the city. There, he met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reconstruction and Regional Development Oleksiy Kuleba, the leadership of Odesa region, and representatives of the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson. They discussed further support for the region, which is located right on the front line.

"So far, the Czech Republic has provided assistance in the form of combat vehicles, drones, protective vests, mobile jammers, as well as medical equipment such as ventilators and medical beds," the Czech president's office says.

Tags: #kyiv #petr_pavel

