Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:52 01.04.2025

Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

1 min read
Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Air raid sirens were sounded 35 times in Kyiv in March, and three civilians, including a 5-year-old child, were killed as a result of enemy attacks, said Yevhen Ievlev, a representative of Kyiv City Military Administration.

"In March, air raid sirens were sounded 35 times in Kyiv. Eleven attacks, using enemy attack UAVs, were recorded. As a result of the attacks, eight buildings and six cars were damaged. Unfortunately, the Russians killed three and wounded ten more residents of the capital. Among the dead was a 5-year-old child," he said at a briefing summarizing the month on Tuesday.

Tags: #kyiv #shellings #march

MORE ABOUT

15:28 01.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian shelling of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian shelling of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region

11:49 21.03.2025
Czech President arrives in Kyiv this morning

Czech President arrives in Kyiv this morning

11:12 20.03.2025
European Commissioner Dombrovskis arrives in Kyiv

European Commissioner Dombrovskis arrives in Kyiv

18:27 19.03.2025
Payments to Kyiv budget from ProZorro auction sales increase by 30 times – budget commission member

Payments to Kyiv budget from ProZorro auction sales increase by 30 times – budget commission member

14:59 18.03.2025
Kyiv to allow public transport to operate during air raid sirens from March 21 – administration chief

Kyiv to allow public transport to operate during air raid sirens from March 21 – administration chief

20:36 17.03.2025
Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

09:28 24.02.2025
Canada's PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Canada's PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

09:27 24.02.2025
Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

09:26 24.02.2025
Latvian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Latvian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

09:11 24.02.2025
Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

HOT NEWS

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

LATEST

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Baerbock: The one who wants peace must first return kidnapped Ukrainian children

Curfew duration in Kherson, its region reduced – authorities

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

AD
AD
Empire School
AD