Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Air raid sirens were sounded 35 times in Kyiv in March, and three civilians, including a 5-year-old child, were killed as a result of enemy attacks, said Yevhen Ievlev, a representative of Kyiv City Military Administration.

"In March, air raid sirens were sounded 35 times in Kyiv. Eleven attacks, using enemy attack UAVs, were recorded. As a result of the attacks, eight buildings and six cars were damaged. Unfortunately, the Russians killed three and wounded ten more residents of the capital. Among the dead was a 5-year-old child," he said at a briefing summarizing the month on Tuesday.