Facts

11:58 03.03.2023

USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

The United States will announce on Friday about a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth about $400 million, consisting mainly of ammunition, Reuters writes, citing its own sources.

"The package, the sources said on Thursday, is expected to contain more Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers, ammunition for the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as well as armored vehicle launched bridges. The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency," the report notes.

Speaking to reporters earlier at a briefing, White House spokesperson John Kirby did not put a price tag on the new aid package, saying more details would be released shortly.

"Aid for Ukraine is expected to be a major topic when President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet at the White House on Friday," Reuters said.

