European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

The European Commission intends to present to the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union on Thursday a plan that will ensure the supply of ammunition to Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion, as well as the replenishment of stocks in the EU countries, the German edition of Spiegel said on Wednesday.

According to the document available to the publication, the plan contains three steps, the first of which provides for an immediate increase in the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, especially 155-mm artillery shells. The message says that Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, will soon offer an additional EUR 1 billion support package for the supply of ammunition.

The second step involves the joint purchase of 155 mm ammunition by the European Defense Agency (EDA) in order to replenish the stocks of EU countries and ensure the supply of Ukraine in the long term. The third component will ensure an increase in ammunition production capacity in Europe, taking into account the changed security situation.

The ezine says that assistance under the first component will be carried out according to the already established scheme: EU countries provide supplies to Ukraine and receive money from the European Peace Fund (EPF) in return. Its financial coverage has already increased by EUR 500 million three times each time, and in December it was decided to increase it to EUR 2 billion. As soon as this is implemented, another EUR 1 billion will be received, which Borrell has to offer.

The second component of the plan provides for the need to increase the procurement of ammunition in the long term with the help of the EDA project. According to it, the EU member states and Ukraine should place a mass order and send a clear signal about the demand of industry, after which it will be ready to increase its production capacity, the European Commission believes. It is reported that purchases could be carried out on the model of the Occar procurement agency, which is already engaged in joint defense projects ... For the part that will be delivered to Ukraine, compensation from the EPF will again be paid.

The European Commission also hopes that the joint order will lead to a significant reduction in product prices.

Twenty-five of the 27 EU countries and Norway have already expressed interest in participating in the seven-year project, the article says.

As part of the third step, it is planned to solve the problem of rapidly declining ammunition stocks in the EU countries and insufficient ability to replenish them.

The publication notes that the European Commission sees itself as an intermediary and organizer, for example, by identifying gaps in production capacity and assistance in procurement management, and the real responsibility lies with industry and EU governments.

The defense ministers of these countries are expected to discuss the proposals at an informal meeting in Stockholm early next week. Decisions can be made already at the next summit of heads of state and government at the end of March, the article says.

Spiegel also notes the instability of ammunition supplies in Ukraine compared to last autumn.